Teen charged with attempted criminal homicide after stabbing at high school

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 15-year-old Overton High School freshman is being charged at Juvenile Court with attempted criminal homicide for stabbing a classmate in the school’s gymnasium on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the 15-year-old stabbed a fellow 14-year-old freshman in the neck around 1 p.m. The 14-year-old is in critical condition and was rushed to surgery at a local hospital.

“I just wanted to make sure my kids were safe. I needed to hear that they were safe,” Lillian Boeskool, a parent told News4.

She has a 9th and 10th grader at the high school. They’ve been doing virtual learning, but were at school on Thursday taking a test.

“Today was their second day in school for this year for testing,” Boeskool said.

Police said the incident happened after the two students were coming back from a break.

Metro Police tell us that the victim walked up to the suspect, and the suspect immediately began stabbing. “We don’t know what was occurring before that moment. We’re still trying to sort that out,” Police Chief John Drake said.

The 15-year-old suspect had minor injuries to his hands and was treated at another hospital before being taken to police headquarters. He declined to be interviewed.

Surveillance video inside the school shows the victim walk across the gym floor up to the 15-year-old, who then stabbed him almost immediately.

School staff began rendering aid to the 14-year-old and called for School Resource Officer Steve Snitzer. Snitzer quickly responded from another part of the building and worked to control the student’s bleeding before an ambulance arrived.

The 15-year-old walked out of the gym to a hallway where he was called out by a staff member. The teen stopped and surrendered the folding blade knife.

“We’re thankful for the quick response of the team hear as well as our school resource officer for responding quickly and ensuring that no other students were impacted,” said Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle.

Battle said students at Overton were currently undergoing state testing, but was not aware of the students’ schedule.

“Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers are with the students involved and we do pray for a speedy recovery for the student,” said Battle.

“It doesn’t give me any fear about my kids going back to school,” Boeskool said.

School Board member Rachael Ann Elrod represents the area where Overton High is located.

“The incident today between two students at John Overton High School is tragic,” Elrod said in a statement. “The health and safety of our students and staff is of highest concern, and I’m grateful to our JOHS staff that provided immediate aid and response.

“My prayers and thoughts go to the affected families, but we also must evaluate the policies and changes needed to prevent these types of incidents. Our city’s children deserve supports for their education and well-being, and we must prioritize their social and emotional needs.”

The school was placed on lockdown after the incident.

News4 spoke with the mother of the teen who was stabbed over text message.

She said her son is out of surgery and is doing ok. She is asking the community for prayers.

