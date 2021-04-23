Yale New Haven Health impacted by data breach

National-World

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A data breach has impacted Yale New Haven Health.

On Friday, the healthcare system announced that Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven is among many hospitals nationwide that were impacted by software issues at Elekta.

Elekta is the company that provides the software to run linear accelerators for radiation treatment of cancer patients, according to the healthcare system.

The issues have been taking place since April 20 and Yale New Haven Health expects the problems to be solved by Monday, April 26.

The issues have impacted cancer treatments at the hospital.

No additional information was released at this time.

