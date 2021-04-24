Brothers rescue 8-year-old’s cat from tree

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A family cat in north St. Louis nearly burned one of her nine lives after spending more than 24 hours in a tree.

One young boy couldn’t stand to lose her so the professionals came out to get her down. “I heard her meowing then my granddaughter said, ‘Grandma, she’s in the tree,’” said Waquita Jones

Her grandson’s cat named Italy climbed a tree outside their north St Louis home and she wasn’t budging. “She would come to the trunk of the tree and then she would stop,” Jones said.

Italy isn’t just any old family pet. She provides comfort for 8-year-old Dallas, who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder. “My grandson has cried all morning,” said Jones.

So the experts were called. Jason and EJ Tuner run Atypical Cat Rescue. The brothers were contacted after a family member tipped Jones off to their business.

Dallas was at school while the rescue was underway, so his big brother recorded the entire rescue today for him to watch when he got home.

The brothers helped out free of charge to save Italy. “We were off work so we said let’s get the cat, let’s do something positive today for someone,” said EJ.

“I am so very thankful. I can see the smile on grandson’s face when he comes home from school today,” said Jones.

