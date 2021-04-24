Local community helps young boy after snacks stolen from lemonade stand

National-World

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A local community helped a young boy who had all his snacks stolen from his lemonade stand.

10-year-old Hunter Weaver has been running a lemonade stand in front of Valley Baptist Church in Cherry Grove to save up for some backyard playground equipment for him and his sister.

Earlier this week, he says while he was away from the table for a bit, someone stole all his snacks. His Mom posted on the Gaston Facebook page, saying Hunter would be short on items that day. That’s when people stepped in to help.

They donated a bunch of new snacks was well as money to the cause. Hunter was able to open the next day.

“I don’t care how much I make as long as I make it and earn it and do it by hard work,” said the 10-year-old.

Hunter says he’s made more than one thousand dollars since opening his stand.

