Police: Woman arrested for hitting 3 Zaxby’s teen employees with her vehicle

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Clayton County police said they arrested a woman who plowed down three juveniles with her vehicle.

According to police, officers responded to a person hit by a vehicle Thursday night at the Zaxby’s in the 6000 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

When officers arrived, they were told about a verbal altercation between three juvenile employees and a woman, according to police. The dispute reportedly took place in the drive-thru line.

Police said surveillance video showed the three juveniles leaving the restaurant to engage in an argument with Chelyria M. Palmer, 36.

“The footage then showed the juvenile victims walking away from the vehicle. As the juvenile victims were walking away, suspect Palmer drove her vehicle onto the curb of the business, striking the juveniles”, according to Clayton County police.

One juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Palmer was arrested for aggravated assault.

