Police looking for man who allegedly stole city of Atlanta work truck

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are searching for a man who they said jumped into a city of Atlanta work truck and drove off. The work truck was a 2009 Blue Ford, according to police.

The reported theft happed on Wednesday near the 100 block of Marietta Street around 8:40 a.m.

According to a police report, a city of Atlanta employee told officers “he was talking to workers who were putting out warning signs for road closure, and when he turned around to head back to his running vehicle, an unknown male got into the city vehicle and drove off.”

At around 8:44 a.m., officers recovered the vehicle at Decatur Street and Piedmont Avenue.

A Facebook post from Atlanta police allegedly showed video of the man driving the reported stolen truck.

Police are asking anyone who knows the man in the video to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

