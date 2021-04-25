Sen. Jeff Jackson stops in Asheville on 100-county campaign trail for U.S. Senator

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A politician from the Queen City made a stop in the mountains Saturday.

As part of his 100-county campaign for U.S. Senator, N.C. state Sen. Jeff Jackson held a town hall in Asheville Saturday afternoon, April 24.

Jackson currently represents the 37th District, which is Mecklenburg.

He is running for Sen. Richard Burr’s seat, after Burr announced he is not running for re-election in 2022.

The Democrat spoke Saturday about raising teacher pay, investing in early childhood education and fighting against gerrymandering.

“There are some voter suppression bills that have been filed in the General Assembly; there’s been some anti-trans bills that have been filed. My plan for doing with those is voting to sustain the veto they will get from the governor if they pass,” Jackson said.

“Those bills are not going to happen. I’m going to stand against them every single day,” he continued.

Jackson will also be holding town halls in Haywood, Madison, Yancey, Polk and Rutherford counties.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.