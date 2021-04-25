Woman sentenced to 28 years for role in 2019 fatal shooting outside Central High School

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A woman has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl in February 2019 outside Central High School.

Jamya D. Norfleet, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder and 10 years for unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened on Feb. 12, 2019.

Kansas City police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Indiana Avenue that night.

When officers arrived, they realized a basketball game was underway and found 15-year-old An’Janique Wright suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the entrance to the school.

She was taken to the hospital and later died.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, and police found 9 mm spent shell casings at the scene. Video surveillance showed a lone person firing a gun.

It also showed some of what led to the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.