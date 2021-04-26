17-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park Thursday, April 22. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, nine teens have been shot and killed in Milwaukee County this year.

Family identified Roy Thomas Jr. as the victim in the Sherman Park shooting incident.

“My nephew laid right here and died yesterday, he not coming back, ain’t no rewind button, no reset, Roy not going home no more,” Melinda Crawford said. She is Thomas’ aunt.

She says a friend asked Thomas to come to the park with him.

“He was always respectful, he was always smiling, he was a good kid,” Crawford said. “I don’t understand why these days so many kids can get their hands on guns.”

Shortly after the Sherman Park shooting, another 17-year-old was shot around Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at a basketball court at Mitchell Park. Early Friday morning at 1:30 a.m., a 15-year-old was shot near 36th and Vienna. Two 14-year-old girls were shot near 34th and Burleigh on Wednesday just before 2 a.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed one of the girls passed away on Thursday, April 22.

“I worry about all our children in our care, there’s no time for finger pointing, this the time for us to come together for our young people,” Dawn Barnett said. She is the co-executive director for Running Rebels in Milwaukee. It’s a youth mentoring program.

“The people who are on the ground level doing this work are tired of losing their young people,” Barnett said.

“Talk to y’all kids, this got to stop, I don’t wish this on nobody’s kids, this pain,” Crawford said.

The family is hoping someone can come forward with cellphone video that may show what led up to the shooting.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says it is currently following up on leads.

