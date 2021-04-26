Delivery debacle: Happy dog, angry family as pizza is left on top of car overnight

National-World

O’FALLON, Missouri (KMOV) — A pizza debacle in St. Charles County is costing a family a lot more than just their delivery order.

It happened after Sharie Ford said her son ordered delivery from the Dominos on Pheasant Meadow Drive around 11:15 Tuesday night. The family said they waited hours, and called the restaurant multiple times, eventually going to sleep without the pizza.

Eventually, they checked their home surveillance cameras to find the delivery driver got the pizzas there around 11:45 but they left them on top of their daughter’s new car and took off. The pizza boxes sat there until 6:30 the next morning when a lucky dog sniffed the pizzas out and dragged them off the top of the car, scratching the hood.

The family said it left significant damage and after multiple complaints, they said Dominos is working to repair the damage.

