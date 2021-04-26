Frances McDormand’s third Oscar win puts her one step closer to most honored best actress

National-World

Frances McDormand’s third Oscar win puts her nearly in a league of her own.

McDormand won the Best Actress award on Sunday night at the 93rd Academy Awards for her role in “Nomadland.”

She previously won the Oscar for Best Actress for her roles in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2019 and 1997’s “Fargo.”

If she wins another in this category during her career she will tie with the late Katharine Hepburn who has the most wins with four.

McDormand played Fern in “Nomadland,” about a woman who lives in her van and travels across the midwest.

The director of “Nomadland” Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color and the first woman of Asian descent to earn Best Director at the Oscars on Sunday. The film also won the coveted Best Picture award.