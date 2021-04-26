Local activists hold sit-down protest over Jacob Blake shooting

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A CBS 58 crew saw a few protesters get arrested on Sunday, April 25 around 10 p.m. Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle, was one of the people taken into custody.

Posted: 5:42 p.m. on April 25, 2021

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — On Sunday, April 25, the family of Jacob Blake and local Kenosha activists gathered for a rally and sit-down protest calling for Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey to be fired for firing 7 shots into Jacob Blake’s back on Aug 23, 2020.

Around 20-30 activists gathered Sunday to protest the Kenosha Police Department and demand the firing of Officer Sheskey for his actions in the Jacob Blake shooting.

Protesters began blocking the main entrance since 4 p.m. They hand-delivered a list of demands to the Kenosha Police Department.

“if we don’t get it, shut it down, and we going shut down right in front of your face,” Justin Blake said. He is Jacob’s uncle.

They are demanding justice for Jacob Blake who is paralyzed from the waist down since the incident.

“We got people to continue to come out to fight against systematic racism and what they believe was terrorism and civil rights taken away from my nephew so yea we going keep fighting because we believe we can get justice,” Blake said.

Blake’s family, alongside the organizers, released this list of demands surrounding Officer Sheskey’s return to work.

The list includes the following:

Immediate public release of every departmental investigation completed involving Jacob Blake and Officer Rusten Shesky.

An explanation of why Ofiicer Shesky was issued a gun while he was being investigated

An explanation of police policies and why Officer Shesky wasn’t found to be in violation of them.

A release of the department’s plan for Officer Shesky.

A written and public apology for not warning the Blake family that Officer Shesky was returning to work.

“We just want change and we want to be able to be on the street safely and not have to worry about a police officer harming or killing someone else,” Tanya McLean said. She is the executive director of Leaders of Kenosha.

CBS 58 did reach out to the Kenosha Police Department. It says efforts are being made by Kenosha Police and the community to improve relationships.

The group plans plans to hold the sit-down at the Kenosha Police Department until the Kenosha police chief and the deputy come talk to them.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

