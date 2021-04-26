Murfreesboro community calling for preservation of Blackman Park

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A debate over the future of a Murfreesboro park is underway between residents and city leaders.

Murfreesboro residents says the city changed its original plan for Blackman Park, which sits between I-840 and Veterans Parkway.

They tell News4 the city said the park would be a green space, but now they’re being told the space will be turned into a large office complex.

On Sunday residents sat down with city leaders to discuss the future of the park.

Murfreesboro resident Jeremy Trigg lives near Blackman Park. He says residents were promised something much different than a business park.

“[We were] promised this big fancy park with 140-something acres, with a splash pad, amphitheater and baseball fields,” he said. “I understand it came under budget, but that doesn’t mean we need to turn it into a business park.”

City leaders say right now there are safety concerns with the possible park site, due to its close proximity to the interstate.

