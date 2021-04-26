Officer hit by car at Clarkston Station Apartments

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An officer is recovering and a man is in jail after hitting the officer with his car when trying to flee the scene, Police said.

“He ran the police over, I seen this. Justice got to be served out here in this community,” said a neighbor.

Shots went flying overnight after a domestic dispute at Clarkston Station Apartments.

“A young man came and caught his old lady cheating with another man and had an assault rifle and he aired it out! “exclaims the neighbor.

Police said the suspect Reginald Maurice Gadson is behind it all.

Gadson fired multiple shots at two vehicles in the parking lot of the complex.

“…and he aired it out for like 20 minutes,” the neighbor went on to say.

When police arrived on scene, Gadson entered his car and tried to drive away, putting his foot on the gas and striking Officer W. Hilton as he fled.

“He ran the police over I seen this…” the resident said.

Our officer was transported to an area hospital, for evaluation and has since been released with minor injuries,” Clarkston Police Department Assistant Chief Harry Hess telling CBS46.

That after hitting one Officer Gadson headed for another in his path,

this officer firing back at Gadson with his gun.

“Anytime a man run over a police officer he doesn’t care about human lives he shot recklessly for 20 minutes,” the neighbor said.

Police found several pistol caliber shell casings at the location, but there is no indication that a rifle was used in this crime.

“It’s just not safe out here in this environment no more. I’m moving this month,” said the neighbor.

It took hours to catch the suspect, police said.

Officers used their flock camera to get the tag number of the vehicle.

SWAT executed the warrants tracking the suspect at his stone mountain home.

