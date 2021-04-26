Police: Six killed in fiery crash were part of a sober living group

National-World

GWINNETT, Georgia (WGCL) — First responders worked a fatal car crash on Interstate 85 Northbound near the 985 split Saturday night.

Authorities confirmed 16 people were inside the passenger van that flipped on its side and caught fire around 6:30 p.m.

Six people were killed, and several were injured.

A Gwinnett County police spokesperson told CBS46 News, the passengers were part of a sober living group.

The crash shut down interstate lanes for hours. All lanes reopened just after 10:45 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crashed.

Police said based on statements at the scene, another car may have been involved in this accident.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is urging witnesses to call the accident investigation unit tip line at 678-442-5653. The case number is 21-031606.

As of Sunday evening, authorities had not yet identified the victims. All of the passengers in the van appeared to be adults, police said, and more details will be released in the coming days.

