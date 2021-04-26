Search continues for person who shot, killed 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance

National-World

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — The search continues for the person who fired the shot that killed three-year-old Elijah LaFrance.

“They killed him. Oh God, he is still on my mind. I was just with him playing with him, “ said Adrian Annestor, LaFrance’s uncle. “That boy was so sweet.”

The toddler was shot and killed Saturday night at his birthday party near North Miami Avenue and NE 158 Street.

Annestor, who was at the party, said when shots were fired LaFrance’s cousin ran to him and said Elijah had gotten hurt.

“I wish it could have been me because I lived long enough,” said Annestor.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a 911 call around 8 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found the toddler and a 21-year-old woman had been shot.

“My officers swiftly picked him up from the floor and drove them to the hospital and unfortunately the child did not make it,” said Miami Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

The woman is expected to be okay.

“How you gonna go and you see a party with children inside and you open fire on them. You are nothing but a coward! You are a coward,” said “Zobop.”

Zobop, who lives just a house down from where the party was held, walked outside just moments before shots were fired.

“As soon as I walked outside, I saw this white truck driving by slow. I didn’t pay attention to it because it’s normal. My sister was outside with me and the next thing we know, we heard the shots fired. A tree blocked my view, but my neighbor across the street saw everything,” Zobop said.

Neighbors shocked and saddened

“We didn’t need this. I met the aunt. He was supposed to turn four in a few days. I mean this is crazy,” said Zobop.

CBS4 was told the property is an Airbnb, which was booked to host the party.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted on Twitter that this senseless gun violence must stop.

Police have not provided any details about the possible shooter. If you have any information, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Police have put out a reward of $5,000.

