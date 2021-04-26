State police on scene of officer-involved shooting

National-World

ANSONIA, Connecticut (WFSB) — An officer was involved in a shooting that happened in Ansonia on Monday morning, according to state police.

The shooting happened on Division Street, right near the Derby town line.

According to Ansonia police, two males ran up to a police cruiser while an officer was stopped at a red light, banged on the windows, and asked for help around 7 a.m.

While the officer tried to figure out what was happening, a vehicle drove by and one of the two males pulled out a gun and fired shots into the passing vehicle.

The officer fired at the shooter and struck him.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police. Whoever was inside was not hurt.

Police said all parties involved in the incident were accounted for and that there was no threat to the public.

The person who was struck by the officer’s gunfire was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. He was hit in the leg.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. Channel 3 cameras saw it in the street near a sidewalk.

State and Ansonia police discussed the preliminary details of an officer-involved shooting on April 26.

A neighbor told Channel 3 that a bullet went through his house.

“I looked out the window there was a boy who go nicked in the leg on the ground,” said Eric Barone, Ansonia. “The police officer was very upset.”

Barone said he heard the gunshots. When he looked out the window, he said he saw what looked like two teenagers.

One of them appeared to have been shot.

The other was on the ground with his hands up.

“I’m very upset that this is happening,” Barone said. “I watch news every day. I’m upset this is happening in front of my house. Another shooting. It’s gotta stop, it’s gotta stop.”

Ansonia and Derby detectives are investigating.

Detectives from the state police said they also headed to the scene to help with the investigation.

Police said they’ll provide updates once they have more information.

