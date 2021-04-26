Thousands of dollars raised to protect Dog River during Mudbottom Revival Music Festival

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — On the banks of beautiful Dog River, music lovers and river stewards converged for a fun time and a common purpose this weekend.

“Keep the river clean,” said Linda Stefan.

The Mudbottom Revival Music Festival was hosted by Dog River Clearwater Revival, the only organization dedicated solely to the wellbeing of one of the largest urban watersheds in the entire state.

“So to have these people come out and to support this cause is the way we’re able to do what we were charged to do and our mission is for improved water quality of, and for access to, mobile’s urban waters,” said Debi Foster, executive director of Dog River Clearwater Revival.

This year there was a much different set up because of COVID-19.

Most of the audience was on the water watching from boats, kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.

“Mobile has come through. They love this river and it’s just evident. You can see… how much they love it,” said Marbury Buckhaults.

Participants had a 360 degree view of the show, a lineup that included Mobile native, Will Kimbrough.

“Playing on Dog River this time of year… It’s just one of the beautiful places in the world. To raise money to clean it up and keep it clean for future generations and also for the present day when we can be out here and enjoy it.. is fantastic,” said Kimbrough.

“The weather was lovely, the band was great and the people all care about the river.”

This year’s event was a huge success.

More than $30,000 dollars were raised to protect and improve the water quality of Dog River.

