Cops accuse woman of hitting boyfriend with car

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — An argument between a man and woman who are dating led to a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix Sunday, police say. Just before 1:30 p.m., Phoenix officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Pierson Street for a reported collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

When officers got there, they found a man with a severe injury to his arm. Crews quickly applied a tourniquet to his arm to stop the bleeding, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

Officers later learned the woman driving the car, 43-year-old Monica Porter, and the man (pedestrian) are dating. According to court documents, Porter and the man got into an argument in the car. Police say when the woman stopped the car, the man got out and punched out one of the windows before starting to walk away. Police paperwork says Porter began to drive away, but says she turned around in her anger and accelerated toward her boyfriend, hitting him with the passenger side of her car.

Porter reportedly then lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a fence on the north side of the street. Porter was afraid she seriously hurt her boyfriend, so she ran from the scene with her daughter and grandson who were also in the car.

Officers reviewed a nearby home’s surveillance video that caught the entire incident and spoke to several witnesses in the area at the time. Officers were able to find and arrest Porter. Porter faces charges for aggravated assault, felony endangerment, and failure to stay at the scene of an accident with injury.

