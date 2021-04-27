Geno Hayes, former NFL and Florida State linebacker, dies at 33

National-World

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida State linebacker Geno Hayes died Monday at his family home in Valdosta, Georgia, according to his former football coach Frankie Carroll. He was 33.

Carroll, who coached Hayes at Madison County High School in Florida and is currently the athletic director of the Worth County School District, said Hayes’ mother told him her son died about 8:10 p.m. Monday.

The cause of death was related to liver disease, according to Carroll.

The Buccaneers, where Hayes played from 2008 to 2011, released a statement Tuesday, saying they were “deeply saddened to learn of Geno Hayes passing.”

“Geno was a beloved teammate and often the first player to volunteer his time to our efforts in the community,” the team said.

“He frequently visited schools and had a remarkable ability to connect with children. Losing him at such a young age is heartbreaking.”

Hayes is also survived by his wife and two young children, according to Carroll.

Hayes also played for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2012 to 2014.