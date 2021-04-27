Health officials link 11 non-viral hepatitis cases linked to water products

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — After working with federal partners, the health district has identified 11 probable cases of acute non-viral hepatitis linked to the consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water in Clark County.

In March, the Southern Nevada Health District announced it was working with its federal partners to investigate five cases of severe acute non-viral hepatitis in children between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3, 2020. Since its initial investigation, the health district has identified six additional probable cases, for a total of 11 probable cases. One additional suspected case has met clinical criteria, but has not been tested for viral hepatitis.

The 11 cases and suspected case patients were hospitalized and have since been released. The ages of the children identified during the initial investigation range from 7 months to 5 years. The newly identified cases are all adults ranging 32 to 71 years old. None of the patients required a transplant.

Fifty additional reports are currently being investigated based on people who self-identified to the health district, were reported by a health care provider, or because their Real Water subscription was canceled due to health concerns.

To date, the consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water was found to be the only common link between all the identified cases. The Food and Drug Administration is conducting a further investigation into the facility, and the health district continues to monitor for cases of acute non-viral hepatitis.

The most common symptoms reported by the patients included nausea and vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite, and dizziness.

The FDA has recommended that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water. More information on the investigation is available on the FDA’s website.

The health district is asking anyone who believes they have symptoms of acute non-viral hepatitis, or anyone who believes they may have been exposed from consuming Real Water products, to take a survey on its website.

Acute non-viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by exposure to toxins, autoimmune disease, or drinking too much alcohol. Though hepatitis can have many causes, symptoms often include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellow skin or eyes. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider, the health district said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.