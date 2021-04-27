Police sergeant arrested for allegedly punching arrested woman in the face

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Hartford police sergeant was arrested after he reportedly punched an arrested woman in the face.

Sgt. James Guzie, 47, was charged with third-degree assault for the incident that happened on March 15.

On March 14, Hartford police said they arrested Felicia Jenkins in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Jenkins was allegedly at a victim’s home and refused to leave. She was arrested and charged with breach of peace and trespass.

When Jenkins was brought to the Hartford Police Department for processing on March 15, she allegedly used racial and derogatory names towards the officers who processed her.

It was also reported that Jenkins threatened to punch or slap the officers. Body cam video that was released by Hartford police also showed her spitting at Guzie.

According to a police report, Guzie struck Jenkins in left side of her face on the jaw line to “cause a stunning affect to Jenkins to end her assaultive behavior.”

Following the incident, the Hartford Police Department made a referral of Guzie to the Hartford state’s attorney.

On Monday, the Hartford State’s Attorney announced Guzie was being charged with third-degree assault.

Guzie was placed on administrative leave pending resolution of his arrest.

“No matter the behavior of the arrestee, the officer should never have reacted the way he did and it’s simply unacceptable,” said Chief Jason Thody, Hartford Police Department. “We review every use of force, and our review process led us to the conclusion that his conduct could be a violation of law and policy. We had not received a complaint, and we proactively referred this incident to the State’s Attorney. We worked with the State’s Attorney on this investigation, and our officers conducted a professional and impartial review of the force used in this incident. While this incident should not have happened, it is evidence that our use of force review process is thorough and effective and that we take accountability seriously.”

Guzie is due in Hartford Superior Court on May 19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.