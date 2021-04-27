Researchers test Chattahoochee River after dog dies

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A team of UGA researchers are expanding water testing efforts after a local dog who swam in the Chattahoochee River died earlier this year.

Dog mom Ally Love says she’s heard the reports of a dog named Chewy dying on January 24 after playing in the Chattahoochee River.

“I’ve heard a little bit about it and that it’s killed a dog but my dogs love to swim so I let them get it in,” said Love.

In a matter of minutes after entering the water, Chewy began to show signs of a fatigue, panting and coughing.

“Don’t know what that dog had or if it was sick or not you know…” said Love.

According to Chewy owners, he did not have health issues prior to the incident.

Although Cyanobacteria toxin, also known as Blue-Green Algae toxins were detected, UGA Associate Professor Dr. Susan Wilde says the concentration wouldn’t be high enough to cause the dogs death.

“I think that this particular location is of concern because the sediment does test positive are the antitoxin at a very low concentration,” said Dr. Wilde.

Dr. Wilde limits concern to the gold branch trail area.

“Avoid any water That looks pee green and has obvious scum on it- I wouldn’t let your dogs Swim in that water… and if there is a really muddy place, that’s not really a good place for the dogs to swim either,” Dr.Wilde explained.

Love told CBS46 News that she will take precautions, but refuses to stop one of the activities her dogs love most.

“ I don’t want to be in steeled with fear I want them to live life I want to live life,” said Love.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.