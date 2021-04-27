Vehicle crashes into junior high classroom

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOORE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Oklahoma City firefighters responded the scene where a vehicle crashed into a classroom Monday afternoon at Brink Junior High Schools, in the Moore Public Schools District.

The school is located near Southwest 119th Street and Western Avenue. Fire officials said no one was injured.

According to Moore school officials, a person who was picking up a student after school accidentally put their vehicle into the wrong gear when parking. The vehicle moved forward through the side of one of the school’s portable classrooms.

Officials said there was not a class being held in the portable building at the time of the incident and no one was in the building.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.