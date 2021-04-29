15 cats found shot dead in Wisconsin; $3,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest

National-World

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for fatally shooting 15 cats in western Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Humane Society said Wednesday that the dead cats were found in the southwest corner of the township of Spring Brook, which is about 80 miles east of the Twin Cities.

The slain animals were found among 18 other live cats and kittens. Humane society officials say that it appears someone abandoned the cats on the side of the road and left them with a pile of cat food. The perpetrator then shot at least 15 of the cats.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave a tip with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident. The phone number for the sheriff’s office is 715-232-1348.

