A former Louisiana police officer indicted for an alleged 2019 assault of a man under arrest

A former Louisiana police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly punching, pistol-whipping and kicking a man who was under arrest.

Dylan Hudson of the Shreveport Police Department was arresting a man in Caddo Parish in August 2019, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice, when he allegedly used unreasonable force against the arrestee.

Hudson is described as assaulting the man by “punching him in the face and head, kneeing him in the stomach, tasing him in the neck and head, pistol-whipping him in the head, slamming his head into the ground, and kicking him in the face,” according to the statement.

Hudson has been charged with “willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest,” according to the statement, which alleges the assault involved dangerous weapons, , including a pistol and Taser, and caused injury to the man arrested.

Hudson made his initial appearance in US District Court in Shreveport on Thursday and pleaded not guilty, according to the statement.

CNN is attempting to reach out to Hudson and the Shreveport Police Department for comment.

If convicted, Hudson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the DOJ.

Hudson was fired from Shreveport Police after initially being placed on administrative leave, according to CNN affiliate KSLA.

Hudson was later arrested on a state charge of malfeasance regarding the same alleged assault and pleaded not guilty, according to CNN affiliate KTBS, and the result of that case is pending.