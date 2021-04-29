Accused murderer escapes custody, manhunt underway

National-World

COLLEGE PARK, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — A man wanted in Arizona for murder escaped custody while being transported Thursday morning. He was last seen in College Park.

Suspect Jssan Carlos Strover, 20, was able to get away from Arizona deputies while being transported. Strover was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black sweat pants. When he escaped he was hand cuffed in the front and wearing leg irons.

He was last seen entering the wood line at 4285 Global Gateway Connector in College Park.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said he is sending every resource available to assist Fulton County and College Park police departments to apprehend Strover.

Hill warns anyone in the area should use caution and call 911 if they see Strover.

