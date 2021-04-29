Group paints, hides rocks in COVID-friendly way of connecting with others

National-World

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — It’s an activity that’s socially distanced, active, and creative.

“I just like to paint intuitively, I’m not artistic at all,” says Kelsey Kovalik.

Kelsey is self-employed and a mother. When the pandemic struck, she looked for ways to keep herself and her kids busy. Naturally, they went outside — and it was during their hikes they discovered what she calls, little treasures…

Painted rocks.

Kelsey is a member of the Facebook group, “719 Rocks.” The page has been inactive since 2017, but Kelsey says that hasn’t stopped people from painting and hiding rocks around the city — bringing joy to those who find them.

“It was something fun, not just for me, but for my kids, too. Something that the whole family could do,” Kelsey says.

“We’d started posting our finds, and posting when we would hide rocks.”

Through this group, Kelsey has made lifelong friends — like Christina Griffin. Christina has been able to use the painted rocks as a marketing opportunity for her business, Passion with a Twist.

“It has worked better for me that way that paying for marketing,” says Christina.

“I would get rocks and write ‘Passion with a Twist’ on it. I would wrap a crystal or something around it, and people would call me and say, ‘hey I found your rock! I like what you’re doing!”

Despite the scavenger hunt of sorts being a socially distant activity, and often time played with strangers, Kelsey and Christina agree that it makes them feel closer to those they share this area with.

“We can still go out into nature, we can still hide our rocks, we can still go hiking, and still find those reminders that we are in this together,” Kelsey explains.

“We’re all a part of a single community going through the same thing.”

So, next time you see a painted rock, remember it’s purpose and consider playing along…

“This has definitely been a blessing to me in a lot of different ways,” Christina says.

“Marketing, finding new friends, being out in nature and just enjoying mother earth.”

