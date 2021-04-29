Man points shotgun at people inside Panera restaurant, police say

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Police say a man is in custody after trying to get inside a Kansas City Panera Bread restaurant with a shotgun, then pointing the gun at people inside.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Panera Bread on Brookside Avenue in regards to a disturbance involving a man with a gun. Several witnesses on scene told police that a man got into a confrontation with several people in the restaurant.

The suspect retrieved a shotgun, then tried to enter the business. He was unable to get inside, though, according to a Kansas City police narrative. The man pointed the gun at people inside, but the narrative makes no mention of any shots being fired.

When officers searched the area, they found the suspect and took him into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported.

