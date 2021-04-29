Marine, pregnant wife and toddler homeless after house fire

National-World

HUBERT, North Carolina (WLOS) — A house fire in Hubert has left a marine, his pregnant wife and their 3-year old daughter without a home.

The owner of the home, Cody Gormley says his wife and daughter were an hour into a road trip to South Carolina when they got the call from a neighbor that their house was on fire.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Shadow Creek Drive at around 8:30 Tuesday night and were able to put it out shortly after.

Gormley, who was also not home at the time, says he is glad his family is safe but he doesn’t know where they are going stay while the house is repaired.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

