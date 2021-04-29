MPD: Baby dies from blunt force trauma, man arrested

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — An investigation is underway into an infant’s death near 29th and St. Paul in Milwaukee.

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 26.

According to police, the child’s cause of death was a result of blunt force trauma.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

