Non-profit will use unused food from restaurants closing due to pandemic

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The move back to the “Extreme Risk” category in Oregon is a tough blow to many, especially those in the restaurant industry, but a local non-profit that provides meals and housing programs wants to make sure no food goes to waste.

Portland’s Blanchet House says it will take food from any restaurant that is having to throw it away due to closing.

The Blanchet House provided 500,000 meals in downtown Portland last year and 85-90% of food used at the Blanchet House is donated.

The non-profit also collects their own food waste and sends it to Blanchet Farm in Carlton for their therapeutic animals to eat. Last year, their pigs and goats ate more than 60 tons of food scraps, keeping it out of landfills.

