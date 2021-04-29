Police investigating after noose found at construction site

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — Windsor police are investigating after a hangman’s noose was found at a construction site on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Amazon distribution center on Kennedy Road following the report that the noose was found hanging from a steel beam on the second floor of the building.

A construction supervisor told police that the site safety team documented the incident, removed and discarded the noose.

According to police, the area where the noose was found is not monitored by surveillance cameras and is accessible to hundreds of employees from various companies.

On Wednesday, police said they responded to the site again after a rope was thrown around a beam. Police did say it was not a noose.

An Amazon spokesperson released a statement saying, “Amazon does not tolerate any behavior deemed hateful, racist, or discriminatory.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.