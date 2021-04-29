Report: NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to the Packers

National-World

Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP and the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, does not want to return to the team, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing unnamed league and team sources, said Rodgers has told some inside the organization he wants to leave.

The ESPN report says that Packers president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have each flown out to visit Rodgers during this offseason.

According to the report, the San Francisco 49ers called the Packers on Wednesday and the Rams had reached out to Green Bay in January before trading quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Packers do not want to trade Rodgers, the report said.

According to media reports and the salary tracking website Spotrac, Rodgers is signed through the 2023 season.

When reached by CNN, the Packers provided a statement from Gutekunst, which previously was provided to ESPN: “As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

Rodgers, 37, won his third NFL MVP award last season. His first season with Green Bay was 2005.

Rodgers had a two-week stint as the host of “Jeopardy!” and has publicly expressed his desire to become the full-time host of the show while still playing football. He is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

In the 2020 NFL draft, the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.