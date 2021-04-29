Student in search for kidney after battle against Covid-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Jackson State University student survived COVID-19, but the effects from it have left her in another life-threatening battle.

Trianda Plummer received a kidney transplant when she was 11. COVID-19 weakened that kidney so much that doctors have said that she needs another transplant.

She is on an intense search for an O-positive kidney donor. She said that all she wants to do is finish her last year at JSU.

“They eventually told me your kidneys have been severely affected by covid-19 and you’re going to have to be placed on dialysis until you find a kidney, so I’ve been battling all of that for pretty much the year,” Plummer said.

For now, Plummer is back at home in Georgia on dialysis, but she is not alone. She is receiving tons of love and support from her “Sonic Boom of the South” bandmates.

If you or anyone you know are interested in donating, call 706-721-2888.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.