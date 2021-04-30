2 men facing charges after shooting in Margaritas restaurant

National-World

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Two men are facing charges after a shooting Thursday night inside a Framingham restaurant, according to the MetroWest Daily News.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. to Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant on Route 30 after several people called 911 to report shots fired inside the restaurant.

One person suffered a wound to the scalp, the person is expected to be OK.

A witness described the vehicle in which the alleged shooter left. The vehicle was found nearby, and Patrick Riley, 30, of Framingham, and Cameron Dulmaine, 22, of Northbridge, were arrested, the newspaper reported.

Police charged Riley with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.

Dulmaine, who police allege was the getaway driver, was charged with being an accessory after the fact and carrying a firearm without a license.

They are set to face charges in Framingham District Court.

