CPD officers credited for saving the life of 13-year-old shot on

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — There’s new video of the moment two Chicago police officers made a decision that saved the life of a 13-year-old boy in South Chicago.

Swaysee Rankin was walking with his 14-year-old cousin Monday night at 82nd and Coles when someone in a red Jeep shot the teens then drove off. Two CPD officers were first to the scene.

They said Rankin’s injuries were very serious. In video shared on the Citizen app, you can see Officers Julius Givens and Rhonda Ward from the 4th (South Chicago) District carrying Rankin to their squad car.

They said they didn’t have time to wait for EMS, so they took him to Comer’s Children’s Hospital themselves. Both officers talked about that quick response.

“The fact that he is a 13-year-old child, as soon as we arrived on scene, the first thing we realized is how young he is,” Givens said. “He was all but a boy, and that does not leave you. And that sped up our process.”

Both teens are recovering in the hospital.

Rankin’s mother said there’s no doubt the officers saved her son’s life and hopes to thank them in person. Soon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.