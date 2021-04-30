Sheriff: Teen arrested for selling cocaine, fentanyl-laced pills through Snapchat

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A teenager was arrested during a recent drug bust by the Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators with the task force checked social media earlier this month for any illegal drug activity. The sheriff’s office says the task force has been seeing an increase in dealers freely advertising drugs for sale on social media platforms including Snapchat.

The sheriff’s office said investigators posing as potential buyers quickly found someone selling counterfeit M30 pills, which are pressed oxycodone pills laced with potentially lethal amounts of other substances, including fentanyl.

Investigators arranged a deal to purchase M30 pills and cocaine from the seller, identified by the sheriff’s office as 18-year-old Giovanni Smith, of Portland, at a meeting spot in Clackamas County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith arrived at the meeting location with four boys between the ages of 16 and 17 in his vehicle. All five were taken into custody without incident.

The cocaine was dumped inside the car by the suspects in an attempt to discard the evidence, the sheriff’s office said. In addition to the cocaine, investigators also found over 1,000 counterfeit M30 pills, two loaded guns, ammunition, and spent bullet casings in Smith’s vehicle.

The juveniles were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on a mix of charges including unlawful possession of a weapon and warrants for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, burglary and assault. The sheriff’s office said the arrests of the juveniles sparked several follow-ups from agencies in Multnomah County due to their involvement in felony crimes in other jurisdictions.

Smith was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance – cocaine, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, distribution of a controlled substance – schedule II, possession of a controlled substance – scheduled II, possession of a controlled substance – schedule I, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on criminal activity by Smith is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number’s 21-070128, 21-070129, 21-070130, 21-070131, and 21-070132.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.