Two Men and a Truck pair up with charities for women

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Two Men and a Truck Milwaukee owner Tim Lightner and Milwaukee Women’s Center manager Shamika May joined CBS 58 to talk about a new initiative.

The initiative is called Movers for Moms and this year is aiming to collect essential care and comfort items for women in need.

Other Two Men and Truck locations are pairing up with other charities across Wisconsin.

In 2019, Movers for Moms collected more than 383,000 essential items, which were distributed to hundreds of shelters for Mother’s Day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.