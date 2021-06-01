Plane makes emergency landing on freeway, no injuries reported

National-World

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A plane made an emergency landing Monday on the 101 Freeway in the Westlake Village area.

“The officer in command was able to land the plane,” California Highway Patrol Officer Craig Martin said. “He was able to take over and safely land the plane.”

Neither the flight instructor nor the student were injured when the plane landed intact on the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near Lindero Canyon.

CHP briefly closed all eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway so fire crews could get through to move the plane to the right shoulder, and some highway signage had to be cut down to maneuver the plane to a safer location before it was towed.

The Reyes Adobe Road offramp remained closed throughout the removal operation, which continued Monday night.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the emergency landing.

