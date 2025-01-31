Six people killed, including doctors and patient, killed after medical jet crashes in Philadelphia

A small medical jet crashed in northeast Philadelphia, killing multiple people and setting nearby several buildings on fire, CBS News Philadelphia reports.

United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed that there were six people onboard the jet. Police told local media at the scene there were two doctors, two pilots, a patient, and likely a family member of the patient onboard.

BULLETIN: SIX KILLED ON AIRPLANE THAT JUST TOOK OFF FROM NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT @PhillyPolice sources tell me here on the scene. TWO DOCTORS, TWO PILOTS, ONE PATIENT & ONE FAMILY MEMBER. No update yet on any victims on the ground. pic.twitter.com/vCODlzSmsW — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 1, 2025

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance issued a statement on the crash on its LinkedIn page, confirming there were four crew members and two passengers, including a pediatric patient.

The child patient was receiving care at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia, the hospital said in a statement. She was on her way back home to Mexico with her mother.

"Shriners Children’s is heartbroken to confirm that one of our pediatric patients and the child’s mother were aboard the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that crashed in Philadelphia this evening. The patient had received care from Shriners Children’s Philadelphia and was being transported back to her home country in Mexico on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened. Because of patient privacy concerns, we cannot say any more about the patient and her family at this time.Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event - as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground - and we’re thankful to the first responders for their quick action."



- Statement from Shriner's Children's

The plane was going from Philadelphia to Springfield, Missouri, leaving the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, CBS Philadelphia reports. The plane crashed into a neighborhood outside the Roosevelt Mall just moments after leaving the airstrip.

Police told CBS News that parts of the plane hit cars in the area. Some businesses nearby were on fire, sources said.

Temple University Hospital – Jeanes Campus tells ABC News they have received six patients. Three were treated and released, three remain in fair condition.

We'll have continuing updates as we continue to learn more.