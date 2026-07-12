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Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after sudden illness

PHOTO: Lindsey Graham, he is an American politician and attorney serving as the senior United States senator from South Carolina, a seat he has held since 2003, Photo Date: 06/09/2026
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PHOTO: Lindsey Graham, he is an American politician and attorney serving as the senior United States senator from South Carolina, a seat he has held since 2003, Photo Date: 06/09/2026
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today at 12:31 AM
Published 12:03 AM

By Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — US Sen. Lindsey Graham, the longtime Republican from South Carolina, has died “from a brief and sudden illness,” a spokesperson for his office told CNN.

The spokesperson did not disclose further details about Graham, who was 71 years old.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the spokesperson said.

Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was elected to the US Senate in 2002 and was running for a fifth term in this fall’s midterm elections.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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