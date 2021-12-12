Russia’s Putin told Biden he would ‘really like’ to meet

By Anna Chernova and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden he would “really like” to meet for more talks, according to a video clip released by Russian state TV on Sunday from the leaders’ virtual call on Tuesday.

In a short video clip released on Russia 1, Putin told the US President: “We will definitely meet, I would really like that.”

The top State Department official for Europe will travel to Russia and Ukraine this week to discuss Russia’s military buildup near the border of Ukraine, less than a week after Biden told Putin in a call that the US is prepared to impose strong economic measures should Russia invade Ukraine, the State Department announced on Saturday.

Biden and Putin had tasked their respective teams with following up on their discussions about Ukraine when they spoke last week.

The leaders agreed that it would be necessary to speak again after the consultations take place. The date and format of this possible meeting are not yet set, according to the Kremlin.

The White House has not ruled out an in-person meeting between the two presidents but says nothing is currently planned.

In an interview with Russia 1 on Sunday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin told Biden during their Tuesday call that Russian troops are deployed on Russian territory and do not threaten anyone.

Peskov said escalating tensions aims to “further demonize Russia and frame Russia as a potential aggressor.”

He said the call between Biden and Putin was “mutually respectful” and Biden did not frighten Putin during the call.

