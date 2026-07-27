Thinking of traveling to Spain or France? Here’s what to know

By Billy Stockwell, Joseph Ataman and Daniel Olivares Gallego

Authorities in France over the weekend warned tourists not to travel to the country’s wildfire-hit southwest but sought to reassure visitors that other regions remain unaffected by the flames.

Sophie Brocas, prefect of the badly affected French region of Gironde, said on Sunday, “I urge tourists not to come,” while advising those already there to consider an alternative destination, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

Meanwhile, Éléonore Caroit, France’s minister for international partnerships, urged tourists not to cancel their planned trips to the country and emphasized that most of France remains untouched.

In Spain, Madrid region’s local government warned against trips to impacted areas, including reservoirs “near the affected spaces.” But no blanket travel ban has been issued.

Firefighters are battling wildfires close to the cities of Bordeaux and Madrid. France says the fires are far from over and could burn for months, while Spanish authorities say more than 100,000 square miles of land in Madrid have been affected, as exhausted evacuees await a return home.

The wildfires raging in France are so intense they have created “fire clouds,” a phenomenon that authorities say has never been seen before in France. Temperatures will climb to above-average highs across fire-ravaged areas of France and Spain over the next week, with no signs of rainfall in sight.

The UK’s Foreign Office urged people in affected areas, including Spain’s Ávila and Madrid regions and France’s Gironde and Landes regions, to follow instructions from local authorities and emergency services “at all times.”

Britain has not warned against travel to the two countries but rather suggests tourists should check with their accommodation and travel provider before traveling.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Spain issued updated advice for US citizens in affected parts of the country on Saturday, warning against all “unnecessary travel.”

“Local authorities continue to operate under a national emergency alert for wildfires on the outskirts of Madrid. All are urged to avoid unnecessary travel to facilitate the work of emergency services,” the embassy posted on its website.

The embassy also shared advice from local authorities, who asked those in harm’s way to stay inside with doors and windows closed, avoid outdoor exercise, consider wearing a mask when outside and stay hydrated.

The-CNN-Wire

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