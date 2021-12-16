Claudette Colvin’s juvenile record has been expunged, 66 years after she was arrested for refusing to give her bus seat to a White person

By Pamela Kirkland, CNN

A request by Claudette Colvin, a civil rights pioneer who refused in 1955 to give up her seat to a White person on an Alabama bus, to seal, destroy and expunge her juvenile court records has been granted.

An Alabama family court judge granted the request last month.

Colvin, now 82, was arrested at age 15 for refusing to give up her seat to a White person on a bus in Montgomery. The incident happened nine months prior to Rosa Parks’. Colvin petitioned the court in October to expunge her record.

Montgomery County Juvenile Judge Calvin L. Williams signed an order November 24, saying he was granting the motion to seal for good cause and fairness for “what has since been recognized as a courageous act on her behalf and on behalf of a community of affected people.”

Williams ordered the records to be destroyed, including all references to the arrest.

