Judge to allow release of special prosecutor’s report on Jussie Smollett case

An Illinois county judge has decided to allow the release of the 60-page report from special prosecutor Daniel Webb’s investigation of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

While a summary of Webb’s conclusions was released in August 2020, the full report to be released later today will detail the evidence of those conclusions. Cook County Judge Michael Toomin had originally denied the request because Smollett’s case had not gone to trial.

The report is expected to be released by Webb’s office after Judge Toomin signs the order.

Smollett, a star of the former “Empire” television series, was found guilty earlier this month on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

Jurors deliberated over the course of two days following a trial which featured Smollett and his acquaintances providing strikingly different testimony over what occurred.

Smollett maintained his innocence on the stand and denied the accounts of Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, two men he knew from the television show. Prosecutors pointed to the brothers’ testimony and evidence they were paid by Smollett — who is Black and gay — to stage a fake hate crime attack to garner sympathetic media coverage.

Smollett told police after the purported attack near downtown Chicago he was subject to racist and homophobic slurs by two unknown men, who also poured bleach on him and wrapped a noose around his neck. Authorities investigated the claims and determined the actor orchestrated the scheme, and a grand jury indicted Smollett in February 2020.

While convicted on five of the six charges, Smollett was acquitted on one count of felony disorderly conduct.

