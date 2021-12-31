How you can give or receive help for victims of Colorado’s wildfires

By Ben Burnstein and Lindsay Benson, CNN

With nothing but the clothes on their backs, thousands of people in north central Colorado fled their houses as intense fires bore down. The flames scorched almost 2,000 acres, leaving ashes and uncertainty where homes had stood just hours prior. The fires have displaced entire communities. And aid groups are busy providing help.

If you need help

People needing assistance can reach Boulder County’s emergency call center at 303 413 7730.

If you can give help

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management is asking people who want to offer shelter to sign up with Airbnb’s Open Homes Program. Airbnb will then reach out to those in need.

You can also donate to vetted organizations working to support the fire victims by clicking the button below.

CNN’s Impact Your World team will continue to update this page as more aid groups become available.

