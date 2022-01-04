Trucker shares his food with other motorists stuck for hours on icy interstate

By Steve Almasy, CNN

After hours stuck with other drivers on a frozen highway, a long-haul trucker with a two-day supply of food left popped out of his semi Tuesday morning to offer his neighbor a hot meal.

A drink and a Jimmy Dean bacon, egg and cheese breakfast bowl.

“He was shocked when I — when he opened the door at first, and you know, I was saying, ‘hey, I just made you a hot breakfast and a cup of fruit punch,'” trucker Jean-Carlo Gachet told CNN from the cab of his vehicle, still unable to move in Virginia.

He had left his home near Richmond with several days of food in his truck.

Gachet has been stuck on Interstate 95 near Dale City, Virginia, since 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was on a leg of his trip that had him headed with goods to Georgia. The other car had been stuck as well for seven hours.

Gachet used his microwave and heated up the bowl of food.

“It was him and his mother, and both of them were really appreciative,” Gachet said. “It was a really nice moment.”

At the time CNN spoke with Gachet on Tuesday afternoon, the highway around him had not yet reopened. Virginia transportation officials said the road should be cleared of vehicles that ran out of gas by the end of the day.

Gachet said he is still hopeful he can deliver his load by Wednesday morning’s due date.

“But it might have to be delayed,” he said with a wry smile.

