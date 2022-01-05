13 dead in Philadelphia fire at house converted into apartments

By Mark Morales and Taylor Romine, CNN

Thirteen people died in Philadelphia Wednesday morning in a fire that broke out in a three-story home that was converted into apartments, according to a law enforcement official.

Investigators have not yet gone inside the home, though the fire is under control, the law enforcement official said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire, the law enforcement official said.

The source requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.

Philadelphia fire officials tweeted that they responded to a fire Wednesday morning surging from the second floor of a three-story row house that officials say proved fatal.

The fire on the 800 block of N. 23rd street took 50 minutes to get under control, Philadelphia Fire said in a tweet on verified social media. The call came in around 6:40 a.m.

Philadelphia police described the address as a home converted into two apartments.

Both police and fire officials are on location, police said, and the scene is still active despite the fire being under control, the fire department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

