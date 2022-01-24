Virginia school districts sue Gov. Youngkin over executive order making mask mandate optional

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

Seven school boards are challenging Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order banning mask mandates.

The school boards of Alexandria City, Arlington County, Richmond City, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County filed a lawsuit with the Circuit Court for the County of Arlington, challenging the constitutionality of the executive order, which goes into effect Monday.

“Today’s action is not politically motivated. These seven school divisions would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the governor to ensure the safety and welfare of all students,” the school boards said in a joint statement. “This lawsuit is not brought out of choice, but out of necessity.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.